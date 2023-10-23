iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Cut by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $147.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

