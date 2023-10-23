iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $166.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.