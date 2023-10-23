iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,572,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,923,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.07. 298,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,128. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.