iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.42. 289,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,671. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

