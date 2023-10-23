iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $100.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.07 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

