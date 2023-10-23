iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 84.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,700,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,035,475. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

