iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

