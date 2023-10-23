iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.25

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.25 and last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 2410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

