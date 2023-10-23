iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

