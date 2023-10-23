iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,180 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

