Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) versus Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Financial Contrast

Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Marlowe and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlowe N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marlowe and Iveda Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlowe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions $8.18 million 1.50 -$3.35 million ($0.19) -4.04

Analyst Recommendations

Marlowe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iveda Solutions.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marlowe and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlowe 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iveda Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Marlowe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats Marlowe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services. In addition, the company offers employment law advice, employee contracts and handbooks, case management software, organisational change support, HR consultation and dispute support, and HR audit services. Further, it provides strategy, advisory, risk, compliance, performance and attendance, wellbeing, and musculoskeletal services. Additionally, the company offers fire risk assessments, installation of fire systems, monitoring and maintenance, design and installation of security systems, security monitoring solutions, and technical support services. Furthermore, it provides water treatment, air hygiene compliance, wastewater and effluent treatment, ventilation hygiene, asbestos consultancy, and water engineering services. The company serves office complexes, streets, leisure facilities, industrial estates, SMEs, local corporates and authorities, other facilities, property management providers, NHS trusts, and FTSE companies. Marlowe plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

