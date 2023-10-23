Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JACK. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
