Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $465.93. 134,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $269.88 and a one year high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.