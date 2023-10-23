Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.65. 1,370,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

