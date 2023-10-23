Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,911 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.44. The stock had a trading volume of 372,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,141. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $139.65 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day moving average is $197.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

