Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 388.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,666,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Design Systems Price Performance
Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.35. 201,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,331. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $255.85.
Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems
In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.33.
Cadence Design Systems Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
