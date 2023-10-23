Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Solar by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 282,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,135. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.70. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

