Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,987,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 207,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.