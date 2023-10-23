Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.77. 180,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

