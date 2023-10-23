Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 805.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $215,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $66,896,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.76. 148,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,095. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

