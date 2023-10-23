Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.62 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,000. KLA comprises about 1.6% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.95.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $461.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,364. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $289.30 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

