Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.14. 23,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,180. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.92. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $128.20 and a 1-year high of $162.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

