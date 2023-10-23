Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,594. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.73 and a 200 day moving average of $456.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

