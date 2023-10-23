Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 612,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,933,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 680,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,826. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.