Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

