Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.48. 16,315,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,434,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.94. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

