Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2023

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after purchasing an additional 921,072 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 508,385 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,953,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,098,000 after buying an additional 473,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 994,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after buying an additional 307,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 211,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

