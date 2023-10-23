Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,838 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 863.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

