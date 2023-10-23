Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,646 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.41.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $55.99. 724,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,524. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

