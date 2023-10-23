Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $108,803,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $28,847,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 14.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $209.98 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

