Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $855.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,425. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $441.36 and a one year high of $925.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $854.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $802.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

