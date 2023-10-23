Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.58

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 42715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 879.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 148,564 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61,282 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

