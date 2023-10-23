Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.63% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $119,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 528,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 179,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.26 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

