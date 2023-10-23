JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $438.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

