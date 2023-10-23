JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $275.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.84. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

