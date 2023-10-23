JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $13.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. SpectralCast reissued a reinstates rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon
First Horizon Stock Down 5.5 %
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.