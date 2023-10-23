JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) to Neutral

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

CNNEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mackie cut shares of Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNNEF

Canacol Energy Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.