JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$55.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$46.51 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1579861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.33%.

In related news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

