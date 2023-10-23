JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $63.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.09.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

