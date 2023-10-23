JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 754.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,953 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,994,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,088,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 214.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 523,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JQUA stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.