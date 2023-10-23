JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) is Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises about 4.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned about 0.77% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of JVAL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,735. The company has a market cap of $601.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

