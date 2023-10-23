Kansai Paint (KSANF) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) is one of 123 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kansai Paint to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kansai Paint and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kansai Paint N/A N/A 0.24 Kansai Paint Competitors $3.03 billion $125.13 million -9.12

Kansai Paint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kansai Paint. Kansai Paint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

22.0% of Kansai Paint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kansai Paint pays an annual dividend of $12.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.3%. Kansai Paint pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 96.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansai Paint is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kansai Paint and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansai Paint 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kansai Paint Competitors 804 2951 3698 14 2.39

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 56.30%. Given Kansai Paint’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kansai Paint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kansai Paint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansai Paint N/A N/A N/A Kansai Paint Competitors -20.06% -36.01% -3.70%

Summary

Kansai Paint peers beat Kansai Paint on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans. It also designs, manufactures, and sells coating equipment; controls and undertakes painting works; designs color schemes; and manufactures and sells products in biotechnology and electronics fields. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

