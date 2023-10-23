Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.50

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 4288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

