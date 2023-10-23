Keyera (TSE:KEY) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.03.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.44 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.82 and a 1 year high of C$34.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9382716 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

