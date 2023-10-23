Keystone Financial Services Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,374.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,040,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,104,000 after acquiring an additional 998,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.71. 4,956,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

