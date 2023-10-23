Keystone Financial Services Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.37. 81,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

