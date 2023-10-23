Keystone Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 615,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

