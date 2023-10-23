Keystone Financial Services Sells 2,200 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keystone Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. 360,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

