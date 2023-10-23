Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lowered by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $123.09 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.74.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.