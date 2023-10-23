Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $8.25 on Monday, reaching $275.16. The company had a trading volume of 649,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,619. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.59 and its 200 day moving average is $305.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $217.64 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

